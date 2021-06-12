Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

SHNWF stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Schroders has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

