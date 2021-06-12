Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.15

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHNWF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.