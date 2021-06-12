SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells $150,159.51 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $317.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.93. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $123,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

