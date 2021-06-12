Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.69. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.38.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SAR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

