Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 97,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after acquiring an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,658,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,445,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,542,000 after buying an additional 69,646 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

