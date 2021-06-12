Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 8,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,857. Samsonite International has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

