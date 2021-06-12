SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $20.72 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057992 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00161390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00195601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01161707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,948.34 or 1.00168033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

