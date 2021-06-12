Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,131 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

