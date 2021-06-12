Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,357,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,433,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,463,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,275,465 shares of company stock worth $79,081,691 and sold 731,572 shares worth $44,577,861. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

