Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.66 Million Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 4,550.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 156,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,402,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.