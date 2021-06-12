Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 332,451 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

