Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 47.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,885.58 ($24.64).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,359.60 ($17.76) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a market cap of £106.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.