Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after buying an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.46. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.