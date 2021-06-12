Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $242.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.32.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

