Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.81.

NYSE SMAR opened at $64.94 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,394 shares of company stock worth $13,617,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

