Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

PEGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $131.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.03. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $89.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -247.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,012 shares of company stock worth $1,253,796. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

