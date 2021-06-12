Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN opened at $291.22 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $197.26 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

