Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,819 shares of company stock worth $495,193 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

SJM opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

