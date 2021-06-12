Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $134.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

