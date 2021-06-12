Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 737,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

