Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $155.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $112.91 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.