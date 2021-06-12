Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 219.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

SHW opened at $276.74 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.