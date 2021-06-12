Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives $3.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RROTF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:RROTF traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $3.01. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

