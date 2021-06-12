Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.2% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

