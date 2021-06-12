Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YNDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $40,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YNDX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.