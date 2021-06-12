Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,615 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.90.

TFX opened at $393.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.67. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.