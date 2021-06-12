Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,013 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $53.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

