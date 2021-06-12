& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 19,207 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,772,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70.

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $1,680,443.05.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

