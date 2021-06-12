RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $390.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.