RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $62,688,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $338.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock worth $284,391,333. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

