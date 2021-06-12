RMB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,980 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $627,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE opened at $26.35 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.