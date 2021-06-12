RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,328 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.88% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 123,292 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.15. 995,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,001. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

