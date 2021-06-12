Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 412 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

