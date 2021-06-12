Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 14.3% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.