Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $327,000 Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $192,479,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $5,996,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $5,695,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $135.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.66. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $141.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

