Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $188,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 126.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

BlackRock stock opened at $880.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $840.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.