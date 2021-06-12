Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $472.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $474.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

