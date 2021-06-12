Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,307 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,040,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after buying an additional 75,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

