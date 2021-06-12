Rigel Finance Market Capitalization Tops $45,041.28 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $45,041.28 and approximately $7,426.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10.73 or 0.00029945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00162879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00196033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.12 or 0.01167234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.31 or 0.99887204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.