Rhumbline Advisers Sells 32,020 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

