Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,632 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Laureate Education worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 56.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Snow Phipps Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,907,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,401,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.43 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

