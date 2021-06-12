Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in At Home Group were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,021,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth $16,235,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 304,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOME. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

In other At Home Group news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,046. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

