Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Blucora worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after purchasing an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $12,888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blucora by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 142,676 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Blucora by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.