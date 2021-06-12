RF Industries (RFIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 14th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RF Industries stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $51,995 and sold 7,617 shares valued at $51,185. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

