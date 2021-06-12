Reviewing Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT $1.53 billion 0.46 -$711.46 million N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 16.27 $19.08 million $2.06 24.48

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Property REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT -57.47% -29.27% -3.93% Community Healthcare Trust 25.64% 4.84% 3.08%

Dividends

Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Property REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Property REIT and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Brookfield Property REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

