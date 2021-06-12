Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

NYSE NEM opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

