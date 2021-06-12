Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pentair plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of PNR opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25. Pentair has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

