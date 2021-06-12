ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives $9.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOL. Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:SOL opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $659.12 million, a PE ratio of 157.50 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

