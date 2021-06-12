Render Token Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $72.15 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00795282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.16 or 0.08290833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086698 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,555,791 coins and its circulating supply is 156,554,826 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.