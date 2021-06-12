Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 303,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Relx by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Relx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,829,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

